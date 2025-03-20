Gal Gadot shares ‘harrowing’ pregnancy journey amid Snow White promotions

Gal Gadot is currently busy promoting her new flick, Snow White set to release March 21.

Amid the ongoing promotions, the Fast and Furious star recalled a harrowing experience she had during her fourth pregnancy.

During her recent appearance at The Drew Barrymore Show, the 39-year-old shared that during the eighth month of pregnancy she understood for the first time what being ‘scared to death’ means.

The Wonder Woman told the host that she had a clot that resulted in her losing hearing and sight.

Gadot mentioned that she had ‘massive headaches’ that had her totally ‘down’ and lying in bed ‘with a hot bottle on her head’.

Unfortunately, she was simply told that it was nothing but ‘nasty migraine’.

The Justice League actress shared that she eventually she was ‘rushed’ to the hospital where the doctors found a ‘major brain clot’.

Gadot mentioned that had she not had ‘spontaneous delivery’, she might not have survived as she had not one clot but three clots.

Rachel Zegler’s costar seized this opportunity to educate the audience to ‘advocate’ for their health as she did.

For the unversed, the Heart of Stone alum recently received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.