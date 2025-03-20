Palace issues update as Camilla leaves King Charles to mark key milestone

Queen Camilla, who had joined King Charles for a surprise tour to Northern Ireland, stepped out on her own for a significant event.

While Camilla had undertaken several joint engagements together on Wednesday in Belfast with her husband, she took on the important task of promoting a cause that’s close to her heart.

Buckingham Palace shared an update about the Queen with photo highlights from the meeting, which was held at the Atlas Women's Centre.

“In Lisburn, The Queen spent time at Atlas Women’s Centre, a community-focussed organisation dedicated to empowering women, families and individuals,” the statement read.

“The centre provides a welcoming and inclusive environment where participants feel at home, to learn, exchange knowledge and share experiences with others.”

It continued, “Having marked their 30th anniversary last year, the centre offers services such as courses, workshops, counselling, support groups and childcare.”

The visit comes just ahead of the much-anticipated State Visit to Italy which also coincides with the royal couple’s 20th wedding anniversary.

Previously, the Palace revealed the itinerary for Charles and Camilla who will arrive in Rome on April 7th, just two days before their anniversary, and have an audience with Pope Francis.