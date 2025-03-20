Jennifer Coolidge recalls Bill Murray going ‘extremely dark’ on ‘Riff Raff’

Jennifer Coolidge on 'dark' Bill Murray in Riff Raff

Jennifer Coolidge got candid about Bill Murray’s “dark” approach to acting in Riff Raff.

The actress knows how to handle dark comedy, but even she wasn’t prepared for Murray’s eerie transformation in their latest film.

Following the White Lotus star's exit from the HBO series’ upcoming season after Tanya’s tragic death in Season 2, she’s keeping things thrilling in Riff Raff, a crime comedy packed with chaos, surprises, and—according to Coolidge—some downright terrifying moments.

Marking her first time working with screen legends Ed Harris and Murray, Coolidge plays Ruth, a woman who unexpectedly reconnects with her ex-husband (Harris) at a hilariously awkward and crime-filled family reunion.

But it was Murray’s sinister performance as the violent "Leftie" that truly left her stunned.

“I’ve never seen Bill go that dark,” Coolidge told Variety.

“Obviously, he has so much to offer that he can pull off playing this extremely dark, messed-up person. Weirdly, it was scary but I couldn’t stop laughing, I was even ruining some of the takes. He’s weird and titillating at the same time. It’s unusual.”

For an actress known for her impeccable comedic timing, breaking character isn’t exactly common—but Murray’s performance was apparently so intense, and oddly hilarious, that Coolidge just couldn’t help herself.

With Riff Raff blending crime, comedy, and an all-star cast, audiences can likely expect the same mix of thrills and laughter that kept Coolidge on edge during filming.

And if Murray can still manage to spook even Hollywood’s funniest, his performance is bound to be unforgettable.