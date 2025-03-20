Andy Cohen prompts reaction from Kelly Clarkson fans over 'Since U Been Gone' lip sync

Andy Cohen on Kelly Clarkson’s 'Since U Been Gone' lip sync

Andy Cohen seems to be an “unserious” person, regardless of his lip-syncing skills.

The Watch What Happens Live host, 56, took over guest-hosting duties on The Kelly Clarkson Show on March 19 and saw an opportunity to settle an old score.

After fellow guest host Willie Geist recently claimed he "absolutely destroyed" Cohen during their Lip Sync Battle appearance, Cohen decided it was time for a little redemption.

“I was not too psyched about something that happened about a week ago on this broadcast,” Cohen quipped. “Willie did do a song by LL Cool J, and shouldn't that be considered cheating since the show was hosted by LL Cool J? Was Willie gonna lose?”

Cohen, who performed Cher’s I Found Someone and Loverboy’s Working for the Weekend in the original showdown, stood by his performance.

“It was good, not great,” he admitted. “And I stand behind it, okay?”

But then came the real challenge.

Noticing that Lip Sync Battle co-host Chrissy Teigen was backstage, Cohen saw a golden opportunity to redeem himself.

“Should I take the chance to do it? Band, can you help me out?” he asked, before launching into an animated lip-sync rendition of Kelly Clarkson’s Since U Been Gone.

The performance had everything—dramatic gestures, high energy, and even a few completely incorrect lyrics.

Still, Cohen won over the crowd and earned a standing ovation from Teigen. “You know what? I raw-dogged that,” he laughed afterward. “I freestyled it a little bit, so mixed results.”

Fans were quick to chime in online.

“Andy is such a deeply unserious person,” one viewer joked. Another playfully mocked his performance: “Good for you Andy! You didn't miss one word! You did Kelly proud!”

Others pointed out the irony of Cohen’s song choice, given Clarkson’s unexplained absence from the show in recent weeks.

The singer, who was last seen hosting on March 4 before disappearing again, is set to return on March 20 and 21, according to The Kelly Clarkson Show’s official Instagram page.

Until then, Cohen’s impromptu performance may be the most unexpected (and hilarious) tribute Clarkson has received in her absence.