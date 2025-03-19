Justin Timberlake appears to have aged amid scandals, controversies

Justin Timberlake seems to be losing the charm he once had

Justin Timberlake's career trajectory seems to be going downhill battering him down.

DWI arrest, Britney Spears controversy and now the recent massive humiliation at concert during his infamous world tour – the former NSYNC band member seems to be facing one unfortunate incident after another.

This chain of misfortune has started to take a toll on the American popstar.

Jessica Biel’s partner appeared “weary” during his recent appearance.

As per the pictures shared by Daily Mail, the 44-year-old looked worn out Tuesday, March 18, as he arrived in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Having boarded from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Timberlake was seen with his entourage upon reaching South America.

Keeping the hood on his sweater, the Friends with Benefits star had scruffy look as he carried along his luggage.

The Social Network actor later sat in the back of a black SUV, which was waiting for him, and drove off.

The pop icon has concert scheduled on Friday in San Isidro as his The Forget Tomorrow World Tour continues - though embroiled with controversies.