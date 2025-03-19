Bradley Cooper attracts trouble ahead of new film release

Bradley Cooper is wreaking havoc in New York streets.

According to Page Six, the Maestro star has created mayhem while filming his upcoming movie Is This Thing On? in Douglaston, prompting the residents to break their silence after days of mental torture.

A source told the outlet that the late-night shooting, road blockage and crew traffic are disturbing routines, making pets uncomfortable and creating chaos in the neighbourhood of Queens.

"This little guy is a barker, and these people are driving him nuts… 80 people running and screaming all day," a resident complained about the discomfort his pet is experincing.

The troubled dog owner told the outlet that the crew even restrained her from walking her furry pal in the vicinity, saying, "This lady stops me and [says], ‘Can you wait?’ No! I’ve had it with you."

The people living in the neighbourhood suggested that Cooper’s production is utterly disrespectful, highlighting that they are well aware of and familiar with the film-making process.

In the past, the locals have witnessed several films being shot in their area, including Rabbit Hole 2010, starring Nicole Kidman, American Gangster, Run All Night, Little Children and a few more.