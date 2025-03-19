Princess Charlotte follows Kate Middleton’s footsteps in major life event

Princess Charlotte appears to be taking after her mother Kate Middleton as the young royal steps into a crucial stage in her life.

In two months’ time, Charlotte will be turning 10 and is already exhibiting some exceptional skills in her school in the Berkshire countryside, Lambrook School.

The Princess of Wales has shown off her sporty skills during a number of royal engagements, especially when she played tennis with newly crowned US Open winner Emma Raducanu in 2021.

In a rare admission, Kate revealed that Charlotte also appears to be taking a keen interest in sports, just like her mum. During Kate’s appearance at Wellington Barracks following the St Patrick’s Day parade, the future Queen met with the wives of Major General Sir Chris Ghika and Lt Col Ben Irwin-Clark.

Ben’s wife, Carice Irwin-Clark revealed that her daughter is in the same class, year five, as Charlotte.

“We so often see you at matches because our girls are always playing each other, they are Farleigh and Lambrook, so I think there's stiff competition,” Carice told Kate, via Hello!

“I was just saying, they’re doing so much, sporting events,” Kate said of the girls. To which, Carice noted, “Now it’s getting a bit warmer, it’s a bit nicer for a spectator.”

Extra-curricular activities in school tend to play key role in shaping the personalities of children as they learn important life skills and lessons. Kate, along with Prince William, has made their children a priority. The parents have also been actively involved in all decisions made for them.

It appears that Kate is proud of her daughter taking a leaf out of her book, especially something that the future Queen enjoys herself.