Kate Hudson, Kylie Kelce spill 'fiery' thoughts on astrology

Kate Hudson, Kylie Kelce get candid about astrology

Kylie Kelce and Kate Hudson put forth their thoughts on astrology, declaring Aries as ‘best sign of the zodiac’.

During a detailed conversation with Kate Hudson on her Not Gonna Lie podcast on Tuesday, March 18, Kylie, who is married to Travis Kelce’s brother Jason, agreed to the 45-year-old's idea about the zodiac sign.

Speaking exclusively, the Something Borrowed actress also shared her thoughts about the Queen of the Zodiac.

Sharing her unfiltered thoughts, she said, “I read this thing that says: You know they’re an Aries ‘cause they’re like, ‘We’re the best sign of the zodiac. I do think we’re kind of the best sign in the zodiac.”

In addition, the 32-year-old host playfully told Hudson, “You gotta have little fire sometimes,” referencing the zodiac’s fiery nature.

This comes after Kelce’s husband Jason had a conversation about his own zodiac on the latest episode of Heights Hotline.

Sharing his thoughts about astrology, the 37-year-old, said, “[I've been] told I’m very fitting for Scorpio.”