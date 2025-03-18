Lili Reinhart to star in Ali and Anthony Garland‘s ‘Fake Wedding’

Lili Reinhart to star in 'Fake Wedding'

Lili Reinhart is not faking it.

The actress is trading Riverdale drama for rom-com chaos! Reinhart is set to star in and produce Fake Wedding, a new romantic comedy in the works at Amazon MGM Studios.

The film marks one of the latest projects under Reinhart’s first-look deal with the studio through her production company, Small Victory.

Based on a short story by Ali and Anthony Garland, Fake Wedding follows two cash-strapped singles who come up with a hilariously unconventional plan—they stage a fake wedding to cash in on the gift registry.

But, of course, what starts as a simple scheme quickly spirals into real complications, forcing the “couple” to navigate the unexpected fallout of their pretend romance.

The Garlands are also penning the script.

With Amazon MGM Studios becoming a hub for rom-coms, Fake Wedding is in good company.

The studio recently celebrated a major win with You’re Cordially Invited, starring Reese Witherspoon and Will Ferrell, which pulled in an impressive 827 million viewing minutes within days of its Prime Video release.

They also premiered Paul Feig’s highly anticipated rom-com sequel, Another Simple Favour, at SXSW, which has already earned a solid 77% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Reinhart is producing Fake Wedding alongside Small Victory’s Catherine Hagedorn.

This news comes fresh off the world premiere of American Sweatshop at SXSW, a gripping drama in which Reinhart stars as Daisy Moriarty, a woman entangled in the dark corners of the internet.

Small Victory also served as an executive producer on the project.

Best known for playing Betty Cooper on Riverdale for a whopping 137 episodes, Reinhart has also made her mark in films like Hustlers and Charlie’s Angels.

Now, she’s bringing her charm to Fake Wedding—and if her past roles are anything to go by, audiences are in for a treat!