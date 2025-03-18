Queen Camilla made 'heartfelt pact' with King Charles before their wedding

King Charles and Queen Camilla are marking 20 years of marriage this year

King Charles and Queen Camilla are marking 20 years of marriage this year, but despite their enduring partnership, they reportedly spend significant time apart.

According to royal expert Ingrid Seward, Camilla regularly retreats to her private countryside residence, Ray Mill House in Wiltshire, for weekends and summer breaks.

She made an agreement with Charles before their marriage to keep the home as her personal sanctuary, allowing her to spend time quality time with her children and grandchildren away from royal restrictions.

'She goes every weekend so that she can spend some time with grandchildren and children.' She does not go to Highgrove at all unless she and Charles are entertaining guests together.'

While Camilla is having some time to treat herself at weekends, Charles will often go to Highgrove or Sandringham- but the pair typically reside together during the week at Clarence House.