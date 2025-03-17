Jessica Alba all set to get back into dating scene after Cash Warren split

Jessica Alba is all set to get back into the dating scene after her split from Cash Warren.

A source spilled to Life & Style magazine that the Fantastic Four actress “eager to get things wrapped up because guys are already staking their claim now that she’s eligible,” as she filed for divorce in February.

“This has been over between Cash and Jessica in a romance sense for a long time,” said an insider.

The source told the outlet, “She even said it straight up – they became like roommates.”

“Things have wrapped up with no ugliness, so that’s not weighing her down. As far as divorces go, it’s going smoothly,” explained an insider.

Another source revealed that Jessica “is ready to have some fun back in her life”.

This means that the actress could be seen more at more events and out on the social scene, according to an insider.

The source further said, “It will be to socialise and network but also to meet quality guys.”

“No doubt plenty of high-profile men will use the classic Hollywood way and have their managers reach out to her team and go that route, and she will be open to that,” mentioned an insider about the type of guy she would like to date in the future.

The source pointed out that Jessica “is not ruling out dating a regular guy, but she’s taking her friends’ advice and plans to try dating someone at her level of celebrity.”

“They’re all telling her that it will be a better power balance and rule out some of the issues she had with Cash,” added an insider.