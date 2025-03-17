Dave Grohl wins back wife Jordyn Blum months after welcoming secret baby

Dave Grohl’s efforts to seek forgiveness from wife Jordy Blum after welcoming his love child seemingly came to fruition.

Several outlets, including People, reported that the Foo Fighters frontman and his wife of 22 years made a rare appearance as they stepped together six months after he announced that he became a father of a baby girl outside of their marriage.

In the photos obtained by the outlet, the longtime married couple appeared to be in good spirits as they were seen smiling during their Sunday, March 16, outing in the Los Angeles suburb of Glendale, California.

They opted for a relaxed look for the casual outing, with the Nirvana alum wearing a full-sleeved black shirt and matching cargo shorts.

He accessorised his look with a baseball hat and glasses. Meanwhile, Blum, 46, matched her husband's outfit with a black sweatshirt and green track pants.

She donned black sunglasses and completed her look with a red leather purse.

The pair, who welcomed daughters Violet, 18, Harper, 15, and Ophelia, 10, following their 2003 nuptials, were last spotted together in February without their wedding rings, marking their first public appearance since the baby news.

For the unversed, in September 2024, Grohl, 56, announced in an Instagram post that he had welcomed "a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage."

The My Hero singer shared that he plans to be an active and supportive parent for the new baby.

Regarding Blum and their children, he said, "I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness."