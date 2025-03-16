Kieran Culkin almost backed out from his Oscar-winning movie

Jesse Eisenberg was unaware about Kieran trying to step away from the film

Home Alone famed Kieran Culkin was almost giving up his role in his Academy Award winning movie.

Kieran just received an Oscar for his incredible performance in a comedy drama film, written and directed by Jesse Eisenberg.

The 2024 movie featured Kieran playing Benji with Jesse playing David. The film is about two mismatched cousins, who visit Poland to honour their late grandmother.

A Real Pain gave him a great recognition in showbiz and worldwide. But things would have been different if he would have backed out from the movie.

In an interview at The Graham Norton Show, the 42-year-old revealed that he almost stepped away from doing the movie.

Graham asked the actor if it’s true that he was not going to do the emotional flick. To which he responded, “At one point yes, I did try to back out of this film.”

Director Eisenberg, who was at the show with Culkin, added, “Not at one point, but two weeks before shooting the film.”

The Succession star even disclosed that the Now You See Me actor was not aware of the fact. “They kept him in the dark about me trying to get out of the movie”, said Kieran while adding “glad I didn’t.”

Macaulay Culkin’s brother also revealed that the 41-year-old cast him in the movie without auditioning or seeing him in anything ever.