Grimes speaks out about concerns over her children's public lives

Grimes has revealed that she's "begged" Elon Musk to keep their three children out of the public eye.

In a post on X, the musician, 36, shared her concerns about the impact of her children's public lives on their well-being.

The Canadian singer ad songwriter was responding to a fake post on X and addressed a fan's question about how to protect her children from online scrutiny. "I unfortunately do not control the internet and cannot wipe this from the internet," she replied.

"I have tried begging the public and my kid's dad to keep them offline, and I've tried legal recourse."

The Genesis singer emphasized the gravity of the situation, stating, "The state of my children's lives being public is of grave concern to me and I think about how to solve this every day."

She also expressed frustration with the lack of laws protecting children's privacy, saying, "I would hope there was some law that would allow a parent to veto small children from living public lives."

This isn't the first time Grimes has spoken out about her concerns. In February, Musk brought their son X Æ A-Xii, 4, to the Oval Office, which Grimes learned about through an X user. She responded, "He should not be in public like this... I did not see this, thank u for alerting me."

In an interview with Time, she reiterated her concerns, stating, "I would really like people to stop posting images of my kid everywhere... Fame is something you should consent to."

The duo broke up in September 2021, but share three children together.