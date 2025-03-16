Millie Bobby Brown sheds light on family plans with Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown gets candid about having children with husband Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown opened up about marrying young and future plans with Jon Bovi Jon’s son, Jake Bongiovi who she married last year.

The 21-year-old actress shared that their early marriage seemed the best plan because they had talked about all the “big things” that she had never discussed with anyone.

The Stranger Things star told Alex Cooper in her podcast Call Her Daddy, "We've been together for four years. When we moved in together, we had dogs together, and we were taking care of our animals, and we started living this day-to-day life, I thought, ‘Oh, I really don’t think I could ever see you as anything else. I don't want to be with anyone else ever again. I don't want to date, I don't want to meet anyone, I want you."

Brown continued, "When we started talking about politics and how we want to raise our kids, we started talking about really, really big things that I've never spoken about, and I'm already very young, so I've never spoken about that with boys anyway. But to be able to even think about those things, I was like, ‘S---. Maybe I do want to be with him forever.”

“When he proposed,” she said, “it made sense. Everything aligned."

After their engagement in April 2023, Brown and Bongiovi got married in May 2024, when they were 20, and 22, respectively.

However, Brown told the host that both of the couple’s parents had married young so they had them as role models to follow.