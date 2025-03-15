Kate Middleton, Prince William marriage takes new surprising turn

Prince William and Kate Middleton, who have experienced several crises throughout their marriage, have made a big decision about their future together.

The Prince and Princess of Wales left fans and experts stunned with their heartwarming display of affection during their recent public appearances together.

One royal expert shared her knowledge of major change in the relationship of William and Kate who faced a turning point after a make-or-break crisis.

According to Jennie Bond, the marked change comes down to one clear reason, saying: "I think a turning point in how William and Catherine behave towards one another in public was the hugely emotional and very beautiful video she released announcing the end of her chemotherapy treatment."

She told the Mirror: "It was more personal and intimate than any film I've ever seen of the Royal Family. So, now that we all appreciate just how much they love one another and have seen how tender and tactile they are together, there’s no reason to be quite so formal when they are out in public these days."

The expert tried to explain the situation that brought the two closer for good, adding: "William has been Catherine’s absolute rock through the past brutal 15 months, and Catherine’s courage in facing up to her cancer has left him full of pride and admiration for the wife he adores.

"A crisis like this can make or break, and it seems certain to me that all they’ve been through in the past year or so has made what was already a happy marriage even more solid."

William and Kate expressed their love for each other publicly during their appearance at the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey, beaming at each other while enjoying musical performances.

Holding hands to exchange tender touches, the royal couple seem more loved up than ever in public.

Princess Kate is expected to be in Cardiff to cheer on England as rugby patron as they take on Wales in the Six Nations. Then on Monday, she will join the Irish Guards for their annual St Patrick's Day parade in her role as the colonel of the regiment.

Doctors and loved ones still want the mother-of-three to take proper rest before returning to full-time royal duties.