Daniel Radcliff to team up with Tracy Morgan in NBC’s new comedy pilot

Daniel Radcliff to co-star with Tracy Morgan in NBC’s new comedy pilot

Daniel Radcliff is set to star in upcoming unnamed NBC comedy pilot with Tracy Morgan.

According to Variety, the unnamed single-cam pilot was announced earlier in March and the official logline reads, "A disgraced former football player (Morgan) is on a mission to rehabilitate his image."

The Harry Potter actor will star as Arthur Tobin, who is described as "an award-winning filmmaker who moves into Reggie’s mansion to film an immersive documentary about the former star running back."

The series is created by the same team who made 30 Rock, hence it also marks a 30 Rock reunion.

In addition to Morgan starring, Robert Carlock and Sam Means are attached to write and executive produce the pilot, with Tina Fey also executive producing.

This is not the first time Radcliffe has worked with Fey, Carlock and Means.

Previously, he appeared in the Netflix interactive movie Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs the Reverend.

As for Morgan, his last recurring TV role was on sitcom The Last O.G. He's also set to star on the Paramount+ comedy series Crutch, slated to release later this year.