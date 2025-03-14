Meghan Markle receives title of 'Princess' after nod to royal family

Meghan Markle received exciting news after she seemingly paid tribute to the royal family by honouring her and Prince Harry's title 'Sussex.'

For the unversed, the Duchess of Sussex made another exciting announcement on her official Instagram account regarding her upcoming podcast series, Confessions of a Female Founder in partnership with Lemonada Media.

In the podcast, "Meghan sits down for candid conversations with female founders and friends about the success, the struggles, and the never-before-told stories of building a business."

Moreover, the former Suits actress also aimed to inspire and share useful tips to future entrepreneurs.

Express reported that as the news related to Meghan's podcast dropped, fans started to give mixed reactions.

Notably, the Duchess of Sussex received the title of a "Princess" from one of her fans as she is set to promote women's empowerment with her podcast, set to drop in April.

"Love Princess Meghan. The haters are about to have another meltdown," one fan said.

Another well-wisher penned, "Meghan has always supported and uplifted women. And she continues, to highlight women. Looking forward to this."

However, a few critics of the Duchess slammed her upcoming venture by saying, "It's probably just going to be another opportunity for her to consistently shift the conversation to herself."