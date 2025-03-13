Holly Willoughby shares secret to her flawless DIY blonde hair

ITV’s reboot, You Bet! was relaunched in August 2024 after a 27-year hiatus

Holly Willoughby is showing off her DIY blonde hair transformation.

The veteran presenter took fans behind the scenes of her at-home transformation, revealing the different stages of the process.

Sharing her go-to secret Holly confessed that she really dye her hair at home.’

This Morning former host also revealed that she has been using the same shade –Natural Baby Blonde-for over ten years.

For the latest update, Holly is gearing up for a major career shift following her departure from ITV. She is setting her sights on exciting new ventures including a second season of her Netfix reality series Celebrity Bear Hunt.

The mother of three is in talks for potential collaborations with the BBC, including a fresh take on the iconic dating show Blind Date.

The mega star is widely-known for her appearance on This Morning alongside co-host Phillip Schofield before stepping down in October 2023 following a harrowing kidnapping plot, leading her to immediately exit the show after more than a decade.