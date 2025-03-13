 
Friday March 14, 2025
Entertainment

Holly Willoughby shares secret to her flawless DIY blonde hair

Holly Willoughby is reportedly in discussions to join BBC as the host of a reviewed version of 'Blind Date'

By Web Desk
March 13, 2025
Holly Willoughby is showing off her DIY blonde hair transformation.

The veteran presenter took fans behind the scenes of her at-home transformation, revealing the different stages of the process.

Sharing her go-to secret Holly confessed that she really dye her hair at home.’

This Morning former host also revealed that she has been using the same shade –Natural Baby Blonde-for over ten years.

For the latest update, Holly is gearing up for a major career shift following her departure from ITV. She is setting her sights on exciting new ventures including a second season of her Netfix reality series Celebrity Bear Hunt.

The mother of three is in talks for potential collaborations with the BBC, including a fresh take on the iconic dating show Blind Date.

The mega star is widely-known for her appearance on This Morning alongside co-host Phillip Schofield before stepping down in October 2023 following a harrowing kidnapping plot, leading her to immediately exit the show after more than a decade.