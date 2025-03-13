Meghan Markle drops new bombshell after Duchess Sophie's key meeting in US

Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle surprises fans with announcement about her next project

Meghan Markle has surprised fans with bombshell announcement about her next step amid Duchess Sophie's key engagement in the US.

The Duchess of Sussex does not seem to return as she embarked on a new journey, adding a podcast to her growing portfolio of ventures. The podcast's meaningful title and release date have raised eyebrows, sparking concerns.

The launch date coincides with Prince William and Kate Middleton's 15th wedding anniversary celebration.

Turning to her official Instagram on Thursday, Prince Harry's wife announced to step back into podcasting with Confessions of a Female Founder, produced by Lemonada Media.

The announcement comes after the Duchess of Edinburgh attended the UN’s 69th Commission on the Status of Women.

The former Suits star dropped jaws as she shared her stunning photo with a statement, writing: "I’m so excited to share with you something else I’ve been working on: “Confessions of a Female Founder,” my new podcast with @lemonadamedia!"

She excited fans by sharing the details, adding: "I’ve been having candid conversations with amazing women who have turned dreams into realities, and scaled small ideas into massively successful businesses. They’re opening up, sharing their tips, tricks (and tumbles), and letting me pick their brains as I build out my own business, As ever. It has been absolutely eye-opening, inspiring…and fun! (Because what’s the point if we can’t have some fun on this wild adventure?)"

Meghan concluded: "First episode is April 8th!".

Recently, she debuted her Netflix series "With Love, Meghan" and launched of her lifestyle brand "As ever."

With an eight-episode season, the mother-of two's new podcast will explore her journey as an entrepreneur while diving into candid conversations with fellow female founders, including some of her famous friends.