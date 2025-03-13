Khloe Kardashian opens up about strange dynamic with mom Kris Jenner

Khloe Kardashian reflects on growing up under Kris Jenner’s influence

Khloe Kardashian shed some light at growing up with her mom and momager, Kris Jenner.

The 40-year-old reality star revealed that it took a while for her to get used to the dynamic as her family was always under the spotlight.

During the latest episode of her podcast, Khloe in Wonderland, Khloe sat down with her mom, and they talked about the shifting family dynamics.

Recalling the challenges they had to overcome while working with family, the Good American founder said, "I also think our dynamic at the beginning, it was challenging — I know more so for Kourt and I for you to be our manager at first. Because we were like, ‘What are you talking about? You’re not going to boss us around. We don’t even want to do this!’"

Khloe shared that she was against the show in the beginning, saying, "At first when you and Kim were like, ‘We’re going to film a show and you guys have to be on it,’ Kourt and I were like, ‘No we’re not. We don’t want to be on this show.’ You guys were like, ‘No, you’re going to be on the show.’”

However, being their manager, Kris managed to convince them, "But then when you were like our manager and telling us what to do and where to go, it was hard for us to differentiate ‘mom’ and then a manager. It was hard for, I would say, the first few years.”

Both Kris and Khloe shared that it took them a few years to get used to the transition from mom to momager.

"That was my attitude towards you until I had to realize, okay, this is manager Kris. I had to put you in two different categories … And it was always a great relationship, but the management/mom role was always very hard for me," said Khloe.