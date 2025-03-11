Margot Robbie, Colin Farrell’s ‘A Big Bold Beautiful Journey’ rescheduled

Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell’ film faces release delay

Margot Robbie and Collin Farrell’s film A Big Bold Beautiful Journey film release got pushed by back four months.

A source close to the production revealed to Variety that the movie’s theatrical release shifted from May 9 to September 19th.

According to the tipster, a September release was more appealing to the studio, as it’s filled with more horror and male-centred titles, allowing the female event film to stand out.

The story follows "an imaginative tale of two strangers and the extraordinary emotional journey that connects them."

After Sony Pictures emerged victorious in a bidding war to acquire the movie in February 2024 out of the European Film Market in Berlin, the studio’s motion picture group chairman Tom Rothman called it "a project from heaven."

30West is financing it, with Sony Pictures releasing the film in theatres globally.

It is produced by Imperative Entertainment’s Bradley Thomas and Ryan Friedkin, Seth Reiss and Youree Henley. Executive producers are Kogonada, Ilene Feldman and Ori Eisen.

In addition to the Robbie and Farrell, the cast includes Lily Rabe, Jodie Turner-Smith, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Hamish Linklater.