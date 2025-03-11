Natalie Portman seems to find love again with music producer Tanguy Destable

Natalie Portman has found love again with music producer Tanguy Destable.

According to a source, the actress and Destable have been dating for a few months and are having a great time together.

"Natalie and Tanguy have been seeing each other for a few months," the source told Us Weekly. "It hasn’t been too long, but they are having a great time together."

Destable, 44, is described as "very outgoing and boisterous" and is reportedly smitten with Portman, 43. "He is really into her," the insider adds. The pair met through mutual friends and have been inseparable ever since.

"Natalie is very happy with Tanguy," a separate insider shares. This new romance comes a year after Portman finalized her divorce from Benjamin Millepied.

Portman and Millepied, who met on the set of 2010's Black Swan, exchanged vows in 2012. They have two children together, son Aleph, 13, and daughter Amalia, 8.

However, their marriage was marred by rumours of infidelity, with Millepied accused of having an affair with climate activist Camille Étienne in June 2023.

While Portman initially stood by her husband, the couple eventually separated, and their divorce was finalized in March 2024.

A source said that Portman has been doing well since the split, saying she has a "lighter step" and feels "more joy."

"Natalie is her confident self [again]," the insider added in June 2024. "It took her a while to get her smile back after the divorce, but she has turned a corner."

In June 2024, Portman celebrated her birthday by paying tribute to her loved ones on Instagram.

"This year, on my birthday, I want to celebrate my gratitude for my friends who lift me up again and again," she captioned a series of images with her friends.

Meanwhile, Millepied was spotted kissing a mystery woman in Paris in October 2024. A source told Us that Portman learned about the photos shortly before they were made public.

"Natalie isn't surprised that Benjamin has moved on because of how their relationship ended," the source told the outlet. "She thought he'd move on pretty quickly."

The insider added that Portman "hopes Benjamin is happy."

Another source added that Millepied's love life "doesn't really have any bearing on Natalie," adding, "She's super happy in her life right now and has been prioritizing family and friends."