Renowned K-pop singer Wheesung passes away at 43

Wheesung, a renowned K-pop singer and songwriter, was found dead in his Seoul home on Monday night, according to local police.

The cause of death remains unknown.

Seoul police reported that Wheesung's body was discovered after a substantial amount of time had passed, with no signs of foul play at the scene.

His agency, Tajoy Entertainment, issued a statement saying, "The artist Wheesung has left us. He was found in cardiac arrest at his residence and was later pronounced dead."

The company added that his fellow artists and staff were "in deep sorrow." Wheesung debuted in 2002 with the hit R&B album Like a Movie and rose to fame with his powerful vocals and emotional ballads.

However, his career took a hit in 2021 when he was convicted of using the powerful anesthetic propofol without a prescription. He received a one-year prison sentence and suspension for two years.

According to The Korea Times, Wheesung's mother found him unresponsive in his apartment after he failed to meet his manager earlier in the day.

Emergency responders were called, but he was pronounced dead.