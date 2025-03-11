King Charles holds key event at Buckingham Palace after Princess Kate return

King Charles carried out an important royal engagement at Buckingham Palace after marking Commonwealth Day with Queen Camilla, Prince William, Princess Kate, and other key royal figures.

The monarch handed over the wooden baton to six-time Olympic cycling champion Sir Chris Hoy, beginning the countdown to the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games.

The King placed his message inside the Scottish ash wood baton and gave it to the athlete, who has been battling cancer like the monarch.

The head of the British royal family's message will be read at the opening ceremony of the games.

A statement released by the Glassgow Games' officials, "From His Majesty the King to the Commonwealth, the Baton is officially on the move and on its way - via 74 nations to the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. The first-ever King’s Baton Relay began at Buckingham Palace today!"

Moreover, Chris Hoy also opened up about his "special meeting" with King Charles during a brief conversation with the media.

According to GB, he said, "It's a very kind of private and intimate ceremony, almost there's not thousands of people here, but it feels very special to be part of it."

"I think it's showing that Scotland can and does put on world-class events in sport, and it only inspires us," he added.