King Charles stages Majestic return for Commonwealth Day

King Charles and Queen Camilla appeared in high spirits as Westminster Abbey today as they led the Royal family in celebrating Commonwealth Day.
The Prince and Princess of Wales, alongside Charles hardworking sister Princess Anne and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, joined their Majesties for the prestigious annual event,which welcomed over 2,000 guests from across the Commonwealth.
It is pertinent to mention that this year’s theme, ‘Together We Thrive,’ emphasised the unity and resilience of the Commonwealth’s 56 member nations. The sevice featured cultural performances and musical tributes.
The Dean of Westminster warmly greeted the King Charles and Queen Camilla before meeting members of the Shree Muktajeevan Swamibapa Pipe Band, who delivered mindblowing performance outside the Abbey’s Great West Door.
The monarch, has already visited 48 nations of Commonwealth since 1969 in the light of strengthening relations. Charles had recently tour Australia and Samoa in 2024 for the Commonwealth heads of Government Meeting.
The ceremony also saw participations from over 700 school children, alongside famous Commonwealth athletes such as Sir Chris Hoy and Shanice Beckford-Norton. High Commissioners and political dignitaries from the UK and beyond were also in attendance.
The service reaffirmed the Commonwealth’s enduring legacy and the King’s commitment to fostering its future.
