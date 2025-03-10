Michael Sheen faces financial struggles after risky move

Michael Sheen, American actor who has done numerous hit movies like Passengers, Good Omens and more, was left with “nothing to his name” and deep in debt after spending his all money into the 2019 Homeless World Cup.

When funding for the tournament fell through, the actor stepped up to keep Cardiff’s bid alive. He took a huge risk, selling his homes in Los Angeles and Wales to personally fund the event.

Michael shared with the Guardian newspaper: “At first, I thought it was the end of everything. I mean, I had nothing left. Not just that, I was in massive debt – I’m still paying it off.”

It was definitely a nightmare for the 56-year-old actor, especially with his partner Anna Lundberg expecting their first child.

He continued: “Anyone would have been in their rights to go, ‘Sorry, I didn’t sign up for this.’ It could have gone either way, but I’m very glad that it went the way it did. I just couldn’t have got through that without her.”

Even though Michael lost his assets, he saw it as a “freeing” experience and has no regrets. However, he said that it was a risk worth taking.

"There was something very liberating about that as well, but only because I realised that I had a support, a safety net,” the actor added.

Michael explained, “I learned a lot from it – about myself and about what matters to me – and I learned that that’s not the end of the story. For me, it was sort of the beginning of the story.”