Justin Bieber stirs up debate amid ongoing controversy

Justin Bieber, who is facing massive backlash because of his current lifestyle, fired back with a bold message on his Instagram Stories this Saturday morning, shutting down weeks of fan worries about his health.

The Peaches hitmaker's fans have been growing more worried about his tired look and his recent post, especially one where he was seen smoking something that looked like a joint.

Justin, pop star who has been on a long hiatus from music, stirred up a storm online after sharing Instagram pictures where he seemed to be hitting a bon, just a day after his wife Hailey Bieber showed up solo at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party.

And now, Justin, who shares a six-month-old son named Jack with his wife, has posted something on his Stories that’s got people talking.

"WE HAVE NOTHING TO PROVE TODAY JUST THE GIFT OF LIFE TODAY TO ACCEPT AND RECEIVE."

'NOTHING IS OWED TO US AND WE DONT OWE ANYONE ANYTHING,' he continued with a heart emoji.

Earlier, the couple had a tense moment with paparazzi in public while spending his time with his wife Hailey Bieber.

Justin Bieber was out in public heading towards their SUV when photographers got too close, making the singer visibly frustrated and tensed.