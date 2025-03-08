Katie Price shares heartbreaking update on mum’s health battle: 'gives up vaping'

Katie Price shares an emotional update on her mum’s health battle and vows to quit

Katie Price has shared a deeply personal update about her mother, Amy, who continues to battle idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

The 46-year-old TV personality and former model revealed that while Amy remains mentally sharp, her illness has significantly affected her daily life.

Amy, diagnosed in 2017, underwent a lung transplant in 2022, but she still faces ongoing challenges.

Speaking on The Katie Price Show, which she co-hosts with her sister Sophie, Katie expressed sympathy for her mother’s struggle, highlighting how frustrating it is for her to be unable to do things she once could.

In a heartfelt move, Katie also announced she is giving up vaping as a show of support for her mother. Sharing the decision with her Instagram followers, the mother-of-five explained that witnessing her mum’s fight with a terminal lung disease made her rethink her own habits.

Amy has previously opened up about the ups and downs of living with IPF, emphasising the importance of celebrating good days while managing the difficult ones.

Katie’s latest gesture reflects her deep love and commitment to supporting her mother through this tough journey.