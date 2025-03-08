Gene Hackman, Betsy Arakawa death investigation: Heart-wrenching details revealed

Distressing details unveiled in Gene Hackman, Betsy Arakawa’s death investigation

Gene Hackman’s death along with his wife Betsy Arakawa, and one of his three dogs continues to sadden fans.

Findings of the investigation into the cause of their death are even more heart-wrenching.

Previously it was reported that the couple had not died of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Also, Behind the Enemy Lines star’s pacemaker was reported to have stopped on February 17.

A recent revelation regarding the timeline of their deaths has been shared.

Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza shared in a press conference Friday, March 7, that the classical pianist most likely died around seven days before the Unforgiven star breathed his last.

The New Mexico Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Heather Jarrell made public the cause of death of the 95-year-old: hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.

Dr. Jarrell further added that Alzheimer’s disease was also a “contributory factor”.

What he revealed next is extremely distressing.

He said that it’s “quite possible” that the actor was oblivion to the fact that his longtime partner had died a week ago, and he was all alone in the house.

For the unversed, the autopsy reports of the couple also present that no food was found in the legendary star’s stomach which means he had not eaten before his demise.

Moreover, the 63-year-old’s death was caused by hantavirus pulmonary syndrome (HPS), a rare rodent-transmitted virus – though Hackman “tested negative for the virus”.