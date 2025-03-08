‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ drops update on final season premiere

'The Summer I Turned Pretty' season 3 premier announced

The Summer I Turned Pretty fans finally received an exciting update on the final season release.

The streaming platform, Prime Video, revealed that the 11-episode season will air in July 2025, however no exact date has been set.

The show, which is an adaptation based on the book of the same name, will debut almost two years after the second season left fans anticipating as Belly (Lola Tung) decided between brothers Conrad (Christopher Briney) and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno).

The upcoming instalment will follow the plot of the third novel written by Jenny Han.

The plot revolves around Belly and Jeremiah, who have been dating for two years and are now in college together. But soon, their love life starts to spiral, leaving Belly to wonder if Jeremiah was the right choice over Conrad after all.

During the premiere of season two, Tung discussed the love triangle with People magazine calling it "beautiful" because it makes even the fans "go back and forth a lot" over who they root for.

"That's the hope, is that people are watching and unable to make a true decision because I think that's how Belly feels," she said. "Both of these boys are so special to her and are both so wonderful and unique and have so much love for her and she has so much love for both of them."

In addition to, Tung, Briney and Casalegno, the cast, includes Jackie Chung, Rachel Blanchard, Sean Kaufman, Rain Spencer, and more.