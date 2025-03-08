Kate Hudson, Brenda Song reveal how they are connected through Macaulay Culkin

Kate Hudson and Brenda Song about new movie

Kate Hudson and Brenda Song may be teaming up in Netflix’s Running Point, but it turns out they’ve had a Home Alone connection long before their latest project.

During a recent stop at CBS Mornings, the duo found themselves caught in a fun six-degrees-of-Macaulay-Culkin moment when someone off-camera pointed out their surprising link.

"Brenda, you are [with] Macaulay Culkin, who of course is the star of Home Alone," a voice noted. "And there is a weird connection between Kate and Home Alone."

Hudson, 45, quickly confirmed the unexpected twist.

"It was my very first paid job, was singing in the chorus of Home Alone — I think it was Home Alone 2," she shared.

For those rushing to rewatch the 1992 classic Home Alone 2: Lost in New York in search of a young Hudson—don’t bother.

"I’m not in the movie, I’m just singing," Hudson clarified, explaining that she and her chorus group recorded their vocals in a studio rather than appearing on-screen.

That small gig may not have given her any Hollywood screen time, but it did come with an unexpected perk—residuals.

"I get, like, little pennies," Hudson joked about the occasional checks she still receives more than 30 years later.

"They add up!" she pointed out.

Hudson, however, wasn’t convinced.

"It probably costs more to mail me the checks than they’re actually worth," she laughed.

While their Home Alone connection may have been pure coincidence, Hudson and Song’s partnership in Running Point is no accident.

Hudson stars as Isla Gordon, a former party girl trying to prove she’s got what it takes to run her family’s L.A. basketball franchise, while Song plays her best friend and chief of staff, Ali Lee.

Created by Mindy Kaling and loosely inspired by L.A. Lakers owner Jeanie Buss, the comedy series has been a slam dunk with fans—so much so that Netflix has already renewed it for a second season.

With Hudson and Song’s off-screen chemistry just as fun as their on-screen dynamic, it looks like this team-up is here to stay—whether they’re running a basketball empire or reminiscing about their Home Alone past.