Pierce Brosnan on returning as James Bond after Amazon takeover

Pierce Brosnan has recently shared response to returning as James Bond in the new movie following Amazon takeover.

In a new interview with GQ magazine, the Mamma Mia actor revealed whether he would be interested to make a comeback as Bond.

“How could I not be interested?” replied the 71-year-old.

For the unversed, Pierce played Bond in four films between 1995 and 2002 – GoldenEye, Tomorrow Never Dies, The World is Not Enough and Die Another Day.

The actor however mentioned that he would return only when it would be “rather romantic notion and idea”.

Pierce told the outlet that it would be “best left to another man, really”.

Following Amazon’s acquisition of Bond, Daniel Craig previously expressed his “admiration” for Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson.

In a statement given to the Hollywood Reporter, the Knives Out actor stated, “My respect, admiration and love for Barbara and Michael remain constant and undiminished.”

“I wish Michael a long, relaxing (and well-deserved) retirement and whatever ventures Barbara goes on to do, I know they will be spectacular and I hope I can be part of them,” he further said.

Meanwhile, Valerie Leon, who was a Bond girl in The Spy Who Loved Me and Never Say Never Again, raised concerns that the movies would no longer be British.