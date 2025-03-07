Lady Gaga gets candid about secret struggle behind fame game

Lady Gaga, pop icon who is known for her bold style, powerful voice, and incredible performances, recently gave her fans a peek behind curtain as she revealed her biggest fear.

The 38-year-old singer is considered one of the best-selling artists in music industry, but she definitely has her bad days as well along with good days.

The Bloody Mary singer, who is in love with an entrepreneur Michael Polansky, shared with BBC: "I think my biggest fear was doing this by myself - doing life on my own. And I think that the greatest gift has been meeting my partner, Michael, and being in the mayhem with him."

Lately, Gaga has learned that she doesn’t have to keep her personal and professional lives as separate as night and day.

She went on explaining: "I think what I actually realized is that it's healthier to not have a dividing line and to integrate those two things into one whole human being."

"The healthiest thing for me was owning that I'm a female artist and that living an artistic life was my choice," the music sensation continued.

"I am a lover of songwriting. I'm a lover of making music, of rehearsing, choreography, stage production, costumes, lighting, putting on a show.

"That is what it means to be Lady Gaga. It's the artist behind it all."

Lady Gaga sees her new album, Mayhem, as a big milestone of her career till now, feeling like she’s finally back into the game.