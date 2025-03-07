Pete Davidson opens up about dark reality behind famous show

Pete Davidson reveals behind the scenes truth on celebrity show

Pete Davidson revealed some disturbing truths about the celebrity show Hot Ones, where he appeared alongside his Riff Raff co-star Bill Murray.

The 31-year-old actor offered some harsh and graphic advice to Murray who opted for increasingly hotter hot wings during the show’s Thursday, March 6th episode.

“A lot of Pepto-Bismol and 2-ply Cottonelle - the good toilet paper, you know?” the SNL alum told the Oscar nominee.

“And some Wet Wipes,” he added.

Davidson recalled that he previously appeared on the First We Feast talk show in 2020 where he did “so poorly” the host Sean Evans “excused me from the last wing,” during the competition of ingesting the spiciest wings.

Remembering the incident, Evans added, “I pulled it off the table. I had to protect you from yourself.”

Davidson went on to tell Murray, “There were some medical concerns because of my Crohn's disease. Oh by the way, I s--- black for about a week - flaming hot black s---.”

The Suicide Squad star prepared himself with some almond milk before biting into the 10th and final wing, which involved a daring “last dab” of sauce.

“F---. Motherf---er. I don't know why I thought it would be better... I got it,” scoffed Davidson.

Meanwhile Murray didn’t even budge as he had the infamous Da Bomb Beyond Insanity Hot Sauce.

“Oh wow, get over here,” the SNL veteran said as he hugged the comedian, “Poor fella.”

The show has seen extreme reactions from celebrities like taking breaks, running laps, vomiting, rushing to the bathroom, and passing out in the green room for hours.