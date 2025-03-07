Sarah Ferguson gives nod to Queen Camilla in meaningful statement

Sarah Ferguson follows in the footsteps of Queen Camilla as she marked a significant day just like King Charles' better half.

The Duchess of York celebrated the World Book Day by sharing delightful throwback photos from her book launch events.

Similarly, the Queen also marked the key occasion by releasing a video message from an event she hosted for the "finalists and their families, alongside some special celebrity guests, for the Grand Final of #BBC500Words."

Sarah seemingly gave a nod to the monarch's better half as she also shared the same love for books and promoting reading among people from all age groups.

Prince Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's mother wrote, "Happy #WorldBookDay! Books have the power to transport us to new worlds, spark imagination, and inspire a lifelong love of learning. Today we celebrate the magic of storytelling and the joy that reading brings to people of all ages."

"As an author, I’ve been privileged to write stories that encourage curiosity and creativity, and one of my greatest joys is sharing them with children around the world."

At the end of her note, Sarah urged people of every age to make a habit of reading. She added, "So let today be a reminder of the joy of reading. Pick up a book, get lost in a story, and celebrate the magic of words."