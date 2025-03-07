Gene Hackman, wife Betsy Arakawa’s death investigation uncovers major revelation

Major breakthrough reached in Gene Hackman, Betsy Arakawa's death investigation

Gene Hackman and wife Betsy Arakawa’s mysterious deaths’ investigation findings are being unraveled layer by layer.

The Behind Enemy Lines star and the classical pianist, along with one of their three dogs were found dead in their home.

The investigation led to revelations that the couple didn’t die of carbon monoxide poisoning and the Unforgiven alum’s pacemaker seemingly stopped working on February 17.

In a recent turn of events, a major breakthrough has been reached.

Reportedly, either of the duo may have died from a broken heart.

Chief Medical Examiner James Gill has come up with this theory – though he is not involved in the pair’s death investigation.

The pathologist mentioned to People that two deaths occurring at the same time may be “a broken heart-type thing”.

Gill shared that “finding your loved one dead on the floor” suddenly elevates adrenaline levels in the body that results in the heart to function faster leading to irregular rhythm.

The medical professional further explained that witnessing such a traumatic visual can potentially lead to people be “despondent” and make them act rashly with reference to their own safety.

Gill shared that toxicology testing would help reach a conclusion.

For the unversed, The French Connection alum married his second wife Arakawa in 1991. He is survived by three children: Christopher, Elizabeth and Leslie.