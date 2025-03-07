Anthony Hopkins shares ‘raw’ reflections on life and career in new memoir

Anthony Hopkins has recently reflected on his movie and theatre career as well as his life in his tell-all memoir, We Did Ok, Kid.

According to a report by PEOPLE, the legendary actor opened up about releasing a “raw and passionate” memoir later this year from Summit Books and the two-time Oscar winner will also read the audiobook.

“I like it and I think you will, too… Have a read, said the 87-year-old.

As per official synopsis, the memoir will share details about Rebel Moon actor’s “illustrious movie and theatre career, difficult childhood and path to sobriety”.

The publisher described the book as “honest, moving and long-awaited memoir” that is told “in a voice both arresting and vulnerable”.

The book revealed “a deeply honest look at the low points in his personal life,” read the synopsis.

While giving insight into his life, the actor discussed “his addiction that cost him his first marriage, his relationship with his only child and nearly his life — the latter ultimately propelling him toward sobriety, a commitment he has maintained for nearly half a century”.

In the end, Anthony narrated his “desire to move through life alone and avoid connection for fear of getting hurt”.

The actor also talked about “questions of mortality, getting ready to discover what his father called The Big Secret”.

Meanwhile, We Did OK, Kid will also feature “a special collection of personal photographs throughout,” which will release on November 4.