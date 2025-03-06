Rick Hoffman to reprise Louis Litt role in 'Suits LA'

Exciting news for Suits fans! Rick Hoffman, who played the iconic character Louis Litt in the original Suits series, is set to reprise his role in the NBC spinoff, Suits LA.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Hoffman will appear in at least one episode of the show, with the possibility of more appearances if the series is renewed for a second season.

Suits LA follows the story of Ted Black, a former federal prosecutor from New York who has reinvented himself in Los Angeles. The show stars Stephen Amell as Ted, alongside Lex Scott Davis, Josh McDermitt, and Bryan Greenberg.

Hoffman's return to the Suits universe is not the only familiar face that fans can expect to see. Gabriel Macht, who played Harvey Specter in the original series, is also set to make an appearance in Suits LA.

Creator Aaron Korsh explained the decision to bring Macht back, saying, "Ted was a prosecutor in New York, Harvey was a prosecutor in New York... it seemed like a perfect fit."

Korsh also addressed the possibility of other original Suits cast members returning to the show. "I wanted to make sure it was an organic bringing people in, not just a parade of old characters," he said.

"I would love to have them all on, [but] I don't want to have them all on one after the other because I think it harms the original and the new show to do that. So we're just going to see how it goes."

While there has been no official word on the return of other beloved Suits characters, such as Patrick J. Adams, Meghan Markle, Sarah Rafferty, or Gina Torres, fans are undoubtedly excited about the possibility of seeing more familiar faces in Suits LA.

Deadline was the first to report the news of Hoffman's return to the Suits universe.