Meghan Markle shares secret to strong marriage with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle has given a rare glimpse into her marriage with Prince Harry during a surprise appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, revealing the secret behind their lasting connection.
In a preview of the upcoming episode, the Duchess of Sussex reflected on a meaningful promise Harry made to her in the early days of their romance in 2016.
Recalling a conversation from her college years, Meghan shared: 'A friend’s dad once told me that the key to a lasting marriage is for a husband to always make his wife feel the way he did before the ring.'
She revealed that when she told Harry this, he responded with a heartfelt vow: 'I will always date you.'
The Duchess credited this mindset for keeping their relationship strong and filled with love.
Speaking warmly about her husband, Meghan added: “Harry is the most funniest and charming man. He’s an incredible father, and I feel beyond lucky to have him by my side.”
Since stepping back from royal duties, the couple has embraced a new chapter, focusing on family life in California while exploring new projects and ventures.
