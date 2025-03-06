 
close
Thursday March 06, 2025
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Meghan Markle shares secret to strong marriage with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle reveals the secret to keeping her marriage with Prince Harry alive

By Web Desk
March 06, 2025
Meghan Markle has opened up about her relationship with Prince Harry in a rare TV appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show
Meghan Markle has opened up about her relationship with Prince Harry in a rare TV appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show

Meghan Markle has given a rare glimpse into her marriage with Prince Harry during a surprise appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, revealing the secret behind their lasting connection.

In a preview of the upcoming episode, the Duchess of Sussex reflected on a meaningful promise Harry made to her in the early days of their romance in 2016.

Recalling a conversation from her college years, Meghan shared: 'A friend’s dad once told me that the key to a lasting marriage is for a husband to always make his wife feel the way he did before the ring.'

She revealed that when she told Harry this, he responded with a heartfelt vow: 'I will always date you.'

The Duchess credited this mindset for keeping their relationship strong and filled with love.

Speaking warmly about her husband, Meghan added: “Harry is the most funniest and charming man. He’s an incredible father, and I feel beyond lucky to have him by my side.”

Since stepping back from royal duties, the couple has embraced a new chapter, focusing on family life in California while exploring new projects and ventures.