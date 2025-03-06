Meghan Markle shares secret to strong marriage with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle has opened up about her relationship with Prince Harry in a rare TV appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show

Meghan Markle has given a rare glimpse into her marriage with Prince Harry during a surprise appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, revealing the secret behind their lasting connection.

In a preview of the upcoming episode, the Duchess of Sussex reflected on a meaningful promise Harry made to her in the early days of their romance in 2016.

Recalling a conversation from her college years, Meghan shared: 'A friend’s dad once told me that the key to a lasting marriage is for a husband to always make his wife feel the way he did before the ring.'

She revealed that when she told Harry this, he responded with a heartfelt vow: 'I will always date you.'

The Duchess credited this mindset for keeping their relationship strong and filled with love.

Speaking warmly about her husband, Meghan added: “Harry is the most funniest and charming man. He’s an incredible father, and I feel beyond lucky to have him by my side.”

Since stepping back from royal duties, the couple has embraced a new chapter, focusing on family life in California while exploring new projects and ventures.