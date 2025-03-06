Meghan Markle’s interaction with Drew Barrymore: Expert weighs in

Meghan Markle has recently stayed reserved during her interaction with Drew Barrymore on her eponymous talk show.

While speaking to DailyMail.com, the body language expert Judi James broke down the Duchess of Sussex’s interview with Never Been Kissed actress.

Meghan, who was known for her warm hugs, seemed “emotionally distant” when she met Drew, who is famous for her “overly touchy behaviour”.

Reflecting on the interaction, Judi said, “This is a rare pose from Meghan who is normally the first one to move in with the hugs to register the warm, spontaneously tactile side that was apparently met with a tsunami of ice water from the royal firm back in the UK.”

The expert pointed out that the Duchess of Sussex had “met her match” in Charlie’s Angels actress, whose “tactile behaviours on her chat show are a signature part of the brand”.

However, Meghan adopted “a straight, polite, more regal-looking pose here,” according to Judi.

Maybe “mirroring the kind of response she met with from the UK royals when she was busy hugging them,” mentioned the expert.

“Meghan’s hand is hanging in her pocket rather than reciprocating the display of affection and she's flashing a wide social smile at the camera rather than tilting her head in a reciprocal gesture,” analysed Judi.

Meanwhile, Drew “clings relentlessly though, curling her arms around Meghan's waist in a partial koala embrace and tilting her head to nestle against Meghan's locks,” added the expert.

“Drew’s rounded cheek, pursed lip smile signals a sense of warm friendship and affection while Meghan looks rather more distanced emotionally and keener to communicate with the camera than with her host here,” concluded Judi.

Meghan made a rare TV appearance on Drew’s talk show to promote her new Netflix lifestyle series, With Love, Meghan, which was slammed by UK critics.