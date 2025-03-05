Meghan Markle’s Netflix show struggles with 2.6 IMDb rating

Meghan Markle’s latest Netflix venture, With Love, Meghan, has struggled to make an impact, raising questions about the future of her multi-million-dollar deal with the streaming giant.

The lifestyle series, which explores Meghan’s personal interests and inspirations, has failed to crack Netflix’s top five most-watched shows.

Despite a much-anticipated release, the series has received lukewarm audience reactions, earning a low 11% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a 2.6 out of 10 on IMDb from over 1,000 reviews, reported GB News.

Even with little competition from major new releases, With Love, Meghan sits at number six on Netflix’s trending chart, trailing behind shows like Running Point, starring Kate Hudson, and WWE programming.

Critics have not been kind. Variety magazine delivered a particularly harsh review, branding the series “a Montecito ego trip not worth taking.”

The criticism comes as Netflix decides whether to renew its deal with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, which is set to expire this year.

While their initial documentary, Harry & Meghan, broke streaming records upon its release in December 2022, subsequent projects have failed to match its success. The couple’s partnership with Spotify also ended last year, adding further uncertainty to their media ambitions.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told GB News that Netflix is still holding out hope for a turnaround, but with no new book deals on the horizon and the loss of previous partnerships, the pressure is mounting.

For Meghan and Harry, the fate of their Netflix deal could determine their future in the entertainment industry.



