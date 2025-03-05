Victoria, David Beckham family set to grow as ‘baby on the way’

Victoria and David Beckham are seemingly over the moon as they anticipate their family to grow by one more member.

The couple, who have been married for over 25 years, share four children, Brooklyn, 26, Romeo, 22, Cruz, 20, and Harper, 13.

As their eldest, Brooklyn, will be marking his third anniversary with wife Nicola Peltz, 30, Victoria is hoping that the pair will be taking their relationship to the next level, sources revealed.

The fashion designer has “told pals that she thinks she's going to become a granny soon”, per Closer Magazine insider, adding that Posh and Becks “can’t wait”.

“David would love another little girl in the squad,” the source claimed. “Harper is beside herself with excitement about becoming an auntie too. Family is everything to the Beckhams so Vic will be a major player in all of her grandchildren’s lives.”

Meanwhile, neither Brooklyn nor Nicola have hinted at a pregnancy news so far. The insider shared that the young pair has “made no secret that they too want a big family”.

Moreover, Brooklyn “is so ready to become a father” and he’s even “happy to be a stay-home-dad”.

The aspiring chef shared his thoughts on embracing fatherhood in a previous interview.

“I’ve always wanted to have a bunch of kids around,” he said when he was 23. “That’s something I really want to do. And my dad was young when he had me. He was 23.”

He added that he “always wanted to be a young dad” but noted that it was his “wife’s body” so things will proceed with her consent.