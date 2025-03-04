Meghan Markle releases new photos with statement after 'Kate-Harry meeting'

Meghan Markle excited fans as she gave them a look behind the scenes of her series "With Love, Meghan" to ring in its premiere.

The Duchess of Sussex turned to her official Instagram account and posted a montage of unseen moments from filming in honour of her show's debut on Netflix amid reports of Harry's secret meeting with his sister-in-law Princess Kate.

Prince Harry's wife, in her first statement after releasing her much-talked series, said: "Today is the day! A few BTS snaps + food pictures I took on set for ‘With Love, Meghan.’ Come join the party on @netflix!"

Meghan tried to entice fans with her post as it featured a colorful snack spread, plus photos with guests Mindy Kaling, Alice Waters, and others, as well as close-ups of delicious foods like quiche, cake, and frosted doughnuts.