King Charles suffers major blow as Kate Middleton 'meets' Prince Harry

King Charles III has received a very disappointing news about his popularity, which has sunk to the lowest of his reign amid reports of Kate Middleton and Prince Harry's alleged 'secret meeting'.

The 76-year-old monarch has recorded his lowest net approval rating since his accession to the throne in 2022 following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, according to a new survey.

However, The Princess of Wales remains Britain's most popular living royal. As per YouGov, 59 percent of British people supported the king, compared to 34 percent who viewed him negatively, leaving him with a net approval rating of plus 25.

The Survey comes amid reports of Kate and her children's reunion with the Duke of Sussex.

As reported by the Closer, Harry held meeting with Princess when she was on private getaway in Gin Caribbean island of Mustique with her husband Prince William and their three children.

The King's lower popularity score has been substantially driven by 18 to 24 year olds, among whom 50 percent viewed him negatively, compared to 33 percent who viewed him positively, or minus 17 as a net approval.

He was most popular among over 65s, with 75 percent liking him and 24 percent disliking him, putting him on plus 51. Among 25 to 49 year olds, he was liked by 53 percent and disliked by 36 percent, a net approval of plus 17.

Kate Middleton wore the crown of the most popular living royal, liked by 74 percent and disliked by 15 percent, putting her on plus 59.

Prince William was not far behind, liked by 74 percent and disliked by 19 percent, leaving him on plus 55.

Prince Harry and Meghan remain unpopular in Britain, with the duke liked by 30 percent and disliked by 61 percent (minus 31). Meghan was liked by 21 percent and disliked by 68 percent (minus 47).

YouGov said in its statement: "YouGov's latest royal favorability data shows that King Charles is seen positively by six in 10 Britons (59 percent), but negatively by a third (34 percent)."

On the other hand, chief executive of Republic Graham Smith told Newsweek: "I'm not particularly surprised, we've seen support for the monarchy drop over the last few years and people are largely uninspired and uninterested in Charles. Obviously various scandals continue to dent their popularity."