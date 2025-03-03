Scarlett Johansson on filming with Jonathan Bailey in 'Jurassic World: Rebirth'

Scarlett Johansson has recently turned heads as she made a stunning appearance during 97th Annual Academy Awards red carpet on March 2.
While speaking exclusively to E! News, the Black Widow actress talked about upcoming movie, Jurassic World: Rebirth, which is opposite Jonathan Bailey.
When asked why she calls him delicious in every way, to which Scarlett replied, “Have you seen him?”
“He is such a wonderful man and he’s an incredible actor,” said the 40-year-old.
The Asteroid City actress declared, “Jonathan is just a delicious treat to watch.”
Elsewhere in the interview, Scarlett, who wore royal blue gown at the Oscars, revealed “the biggest treat” while filming this project.
“I think just the cast, such an amazing cast. We all became a family while shooting in pretty crazy conditions,” stated the Fly Me to the Moon actress.
Scarlett believed that Jurassic World shoot “was not a cakewalk,” therefore, “we as a cast all banded together and it was wonderful”.
In the end, the actress expressed her gratitude for having such a familial awesome group of people in the movie.
Meanwhile, Jurassic World: Rebirth is expected to release in theatres on July 2.
Carole Middle family returns to life after facing brutal time together
Shakira postponed her highly anticipated concert in Chile just hours before it kicked off over the weekend
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's five-year deal with Netflix is about to end in 2025
Meghan Markle’s journey appears eerily similar to another unsuccessful story
Whoopi Goldberg and Oprah Winfrey reflect on their life changing moment 40 years after 'The Color Purple'
Zara Tindall 'delighted' after big announcement about her key role