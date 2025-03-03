Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive upsetting news about Netflix contract

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would not be delighted after hearing upsetting news about their lucrative Netflix contract just a day before the Duchess' cooking show release.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been affiliated with the streaming giant since 2020. However, their five-year deal is about to end in 2025, raising concerns about the renewal of their contract.

It is important to note that the Sussexes produced a few projects but they failed to grab the audience's attention except for their bombshell series, Harry & Meghan, which was released back in 2022.

Now, Meghan is all set to appear in an eight-part series titled With Love, Meghan on the globally known platform.

Not only that, the former Suits star collaborated with Netflix for her newly rebranded lifestyle project, As Ever.

Royal expert, Richard Fitzwilliams shared with GB that there are high chances of Harry and Meghan's contract renewing but not on their terms.

He said, "I think one thing has become pretty clear. We have simultaneously got the launch as As Ever and some of the products Meghan sells will be stocked by Netflix in their new shopping malls."

"Netflix has an interest in As Ever and that the eight-part series will cause interest," the royal commentator added.

"All the indications are that a deal of some sort will be renewed when the contract expires. It almost certainly will not be on the terms that were originally agreed," Richard stated.