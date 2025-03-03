Andrew Garfield, Jesse Eisenberg Oscar reunion sparks hilarious reaction

Jesse Eisenberg appeared delighted as he had a lovely encounter with old pal Andrew Garfield at the Vanity Fair Oscar party on Sunday in Beverly Hills, California.

The pre-gala dinner, hosted by VF editor in chief Radhika Jones, was a star-studded event as winners and A-list attendees arrived soon after the Academy Awards had concluded.

In a video shared by the VF, The Social Network stars were seen sharing an embrace after Eisenberg had spotted Garfield walking onto the carpet from the other end.

A Real Pain actor was greeted by The Amazing Spider-Man alum and the two posed together. In a hilarious turn of events, the media personnel and paparazzi got playful as they began calling them by their character names from the hit 2010 movie.

“Eduardo and Mark, look down here,” one photographer called out. “Mr Saverin, Zuckerberg, over here,” another chanted.

Garfield also had a hearty chuckle during the interaction.

VF also added a bit of its humour in the caption for the video, “They’re wired in. Jesse Eisenberg And Andrew Garfield have a ‘Social Network’ reunion at the #VFOscarParty.”

Based on the inception of Facebook, The Social Network starred Eisenberg as the creator of the website, Mark Zuckerberg, while Garfield played Eduardo Saverin, the co-founder of Facebook. The movie also starred Justin Timberlake, Armie Hammer Dakota Johnson and Brenda Song.