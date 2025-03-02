Rihanna's producer talks 'uncertainty' of working with singer

Rihanna's producer offers insight into his relationship with the renowned singer

Rihanna’s producer is offering an insight into his relationship with the renowned singer following her new music announcement.

After the Diamonds hitmaker teased her highly anticipated ninth album, nearly a decade after Anti, producer Chuck Harmony has opened up about his experience working with the singer.

During an exclusive interview with DailyMail.com, the Grammy nominee said, “You don't really know if your name is on the album, and you definitely don't know until the very end.

“I'm sure a lot of people are hopeful to be on the record.”

In addition, the Nashville-based creative shared his unfiltered thoughts on living up to Rihanna’s expectations, revealing how his ‘history’ with the singer might work in his favour.

He further went on to add, “What separates her catalogue from most people is that her taste in music always evolves - none of her albums sound the same,' Chuck said. 'She's always going to another direction or another level, and it's based on her taste level and where she is in her personal life.

“You're working with one of the biggest rock stars of all time.”

For the unversed, the pair previously collaborated on the dark pop song Russian Roulette.