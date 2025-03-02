King Charles Revives Royal Train with rebranding amid uncertain future

King Charles secures the future of the Royal Train by rebranding it with his cypher

King Charles has signalled his commitment to preserving the Royal Train by updating it with his personal cypher, dispelling concerns that it may be decommissioned.

Following Queen Elizabeth II’s death in 2022, the train’s future was under review, but operator DB Cargo UK has confirmed that the late Queen’s cypher will be replaced with King Charles’ insignia., reported GB News.

Additionally, the traditional "Queen’s Messenger" lettering will be altered to reflect the new monarch’s reign.

Since becoming monarch, King Charles has used the train infrequently, with travel costs ranging from £31,571 to £52,013 per journey.



Though the Royal Train has been used sparingly, its high operating costs have sparked debate over its efficiency.

King Charles’ decision to maintain and update the train suggests a renewed royal endorsement, despite Prince William favouring more cost-effective public transport for official duties.